Ludhiana: Miscreants rob man of scooter, mobile

The Daba police lodged an FIR against four unidentified accused following the complaint of Gobind Chaudhary, a resident of Lohara village.

According to the police, Chaudhary was returning home from work in the evening when four armed men surrounded him. Threatening him with weapons, the assailants snatched his mobile phone, ₹12,000 in cash, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and his scooter. However, what left the victim particularly shaken was one of the robbers forcibly removing his jacket and wearing it before fleeing the scene.

Chaudhary stated that the cold was unbearable, and they took his only layer of protection. He was left standing there, trembling and helpless.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered an FIR against the four unidentified robbers under section 304 of BNS. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the culprits.