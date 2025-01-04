Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Miscreants rob man of scooter, mobile

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 05, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Ludhiana's Daba police lodged an FIR against four unidentified accused following the complaint of Gobind Chaudhary, a resident of Lohara village

A group of armed robbers not only looted a commuter of his scooter and cash but also robbed him of his jacket on Friday late. The incident occurred near Desh Bhagat School in the Daba area.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Ludhiana’s Daba police have registered an FIR against the four unidentified robbers under section 304 of BNS. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the culprits. (HT Photo)

The Daba police lodged an FIR against four unidentified accused following the complaint of Gobind Chaudhary, a resident of Lohara village.

According to the police, Chaudhary was returning home from work in the evening when four armed men surrounded him. Threatening him with weapons, the assailants snatched his mobile phone, 12,000 in cash, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and his scooter. However, what left the victim particularly shaken was one of the robbers forcibly removing his jacket and wearing it before fleeing the scene.

Chaudhary stated that the cold was unbearable, and they took his only layer of protection. He was left standing there, trembling and helpless.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered an FIR against the four unidentified robbers under section 304 of BNS. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the culprits.

