Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building
A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala.
Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy’s face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.
Harsh’s father Sunil Kumar, who works as a labourer, said his son had left the house two days ago to play, but did not return.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said the boy may have known the assailants and he had been gagged and thrashed. “The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after we receive the postmortem report,” said Singh.
The DSP added that the boy’s family claimed he had been missing for the past two days, but from the body’s decomposition, it appears that he had been lying there for at least four to five days.
Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.
-
India, Spain and Latin America: AMU symposium discusses areas of co-operation
Foreign diplomats and faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University discussed the language, culture and arts that bind India, Spain and Latin American countries in spirit despite being continents apart. They had come together for the symposium of the Department of Foreign Languages, Faculty of International Studies on 'Socio-Culture Relationship between India, Spain and Latin America' organised on Friday.
-
Blast case solved with arrest of two JKGF operatives in Ramban
With the arrest of two terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the case of grenade attack on Ind police post in Ramban district on August 2, wherein two policemen were injured, officials said. An FIR was registered under sections 307, 120-B, 121 of the IPC and 4/5 of the Explosives Act at the Gool police station and investigations were taken up.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer nabbed for murdering his nephew
A labourer was arrested on Friday for allegedly bludgeoning Viren Sada's nephew to death with a wooden log in Tugal village. His wife had left him and started living with the victim, a native of Saharsa in Bihar, 38, Upendra Sada, police said. The suspect's wife, Saviya Devi said around 15 days ago, Viren also shifted to Tugal and started working as a farm labourer. A murder case has been registered against Viren.
-
Ludhiana: CWG hero Vikas Thakur arrives in hometown to rousing reception
Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Vikas Thakur received a rousing reception as Thakur's arrived in his hometown of Ludhiana on Saturday. Vikas, 28, who secured his third CWG medal for weightlifting in the 96-kg category in Birmingham, first reached Hotel Red Mango in Sahnewal with a huge cavalcade of supporters and police vehicles, where he was greeted with a floral welcome by hundreds of fans, neighbours and relatives.
-
Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit to Jammu, which concluded on Saturday, said officials. It may be stated here that from May 12 to 14, the army chief had visited strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan.
