Ludhiana: MLA, DC redress people’s grievances during ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp

To help people avail the benefits of welfare schemes at their doorsteps, district administration on Tuesday organised a camp under “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme in Siarh village under Payal assembly segment of district. MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney interacting with a villager during Sarkar Tuhade Dwar camp in Siarh, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The camp was inaugurated by Giaspura MLA Manwinder Singh and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. They listened to people’s grievances, and issues of immediate nature were solved on the spot.

Several individuals availed services related to various types of pensions, power load enhancement and other services at the camp. Harjinder Singh of Killa Hans and Rashpal Kaur of Siarh received sanction letters for old-age pension on the spot, while Charanjeet Kaur of Siarh got the approval for the widow pension. Additionally, the power load enhancement applications of Lakhvir Singh and Kamaljeet Singh of Bhikhi Khatra village were approved by the officials of PSPCL.

The MLA emphasised the importance of ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots level, stating that public welfare is a top priority for the Punjab government-led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The MLA highlighted the significance of programmes, such as Aam Aadmi Clinics, free electricity and pensions, and termed the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar programme a game-changer as it allows people to receive services at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, Sawhney underscored the state government’s efforts in conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses. She stressed the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government social welfare schemes and directed full utilisation of all government welfare schemes at such camps. She added that more such camps will be held across the district as part of the “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar”.

During the camp, senior officials from different departments provided services to the people, and the MLA and DC interacted with the beneficiaries and handed over the sanction letters.