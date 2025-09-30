Edit Profile
    Ludhiana MLA Pappi flays contractor, says Dussehra fair without admn’s nod

    A Dussehra fair contractor had poured petrol on himself but was stopped by others present at the spot on Friday; the MLA has accused Opposition leaders of politicising the festival

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Two days after a contractor at the Daresi Dussehra mela allegedly poured petrol on himself in a dramatic self-immolation bid, claiming that AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had been demanding 10 lakh, the MLA has come forward to clarify his stance. The MLA claimed that the mela is being organised without proper permission of the district administration and police. He also alleged that the contractor was charging money from vendors for setting their makeshift shops around the ground.

    AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)
    Speaking at a press conference on Monday, MLA Pappi said, “I have approached the deputy commissioner and police commissioner to ensure proper norms are followed. The festival should continue, but regulations cannot be ignored.”

    Addressing the contractor’s claims regarding extortion, Pappi denied any wrongdoing. He questioned how Ashok Kumar, a Class IV employee of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, secured a contract worth over 1 crore, saying the Vigilance Bureau must investigate. Pappi also confirmed that a defamation case has been filed against the contractor, who alleged that the MLA demanded 10 lakh.

    Notably, the contractor had poured petrol on himself but was stopped by others present at the spot.

    Pappi further criticised political opponents, accusing the Congress and the BJP leaders of politicising the festival. He highlighted that the contractor’s protest had disrupted the Dola Yatra of Lord Ram.

    The MLA also raised civic concerns, citing drainage problems caused by former MLAs and promised to raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

