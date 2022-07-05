Ludhiana | MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina raises concern over contaminated water supply
Raising concern over contaminated water supply and poor sanitary conditions in her constituency, MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone-D office on Tuesday.
The legislator said due to the filth— removed from the sewer lines— which is not lifted from the roads for days, the two-wheelers skid on the road.
Chhina also demanded that the civic body should ensure lifting of garbage from the secondary dumping points on a daily basis as delayed lifting results in insanitary conditions. Issue of non-functional streetlights was also raised in the meeting.
“ Water contamination in a few areas of my constituency is a major issue, especially during monsoon season. I have asked the authorities to resolve the issue otherwise diseases might spread in the area. Another major issue is the filth which is pulled out of the sewer lines in a process to clean the lines. The filth remains dumped on the road for days due to which two-wheelers skid and accidents takes place. The authorities have been directed to remove the filth on the same day. Further, they have been asked to maintain cleanliness in the constituency,” Chhina said.
Meanwhile, Aggarwal said directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues highlighted by the legislator. Further, the field staff has been directed to conduct regular surveys in their respective areas so that residents should not face any problem.
Ludhiana MC forms panel to inspect 37 buses on Tajpur road
With the civic body facing flak over improper functioning of bus service in the city and 37 buses worth around Rs 17 crore gathering dust at a depot on Tajpur road for years, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal formed a committee for inspecting the condition of the 37 buses and submitting a report if these buses can be run or have to be sold. Wild grass has also grown inside the buses.
Ludhiana | 56 attend webinar on cultivation of vegetable crops at PAU
The department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University, organised an online webinar on 'Cultivation of Vegetable Crops during Rainy Season' under the guidance of Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, in which as many as 56 farmers and students of various departments participated. Principal vegetable breeder, Mamta Pathak, advised the farmers to adopt recommended cultural practices for successful cultivation of okra and bitter gourd. Karamjit Kaur was elected as senior vice-president.
U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness. The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.
19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana
As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute. Principal Kanu Sharma said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly Rs 2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career.
Ludhiana | Murder accused held with illegal weapon
An accused facing trial in a murder case and several other cases landed in the police custody for possessing an illegal weapon. The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana nabbed the accused at T-point Jagirpur and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. The accused, identified as Sandeep Singh of Meharban village, was out on bail Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused was arrested following a tip-off.
