 Ludhiana: Month after drug overdose death, two friends held - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Ludhiana: Month after drug overdose death, two friends held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 09, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Two friends arrested by Sadar Police over drug overdose death of a 23-year-old man found on footpath in Ludhiana. Case registered under IPC sections 304 and 34.

Over a month and a half after the death of a 23-year-old man due to a drug overdose, the Sadar Police arrested two of his friends on Sunday. According to police, the man’s body was found on the footpath at 200 feet road near Basant Avenue on April 23.

The victim, a resident of Field Gunj, was a scrap dealer. (HT File)
The victim, a resident of Field Gunj, was a scrap dealer. (HT File)

The victim, a resident of Field Gunj, was a scrap dealer. The police have arrested Deepak Kumar of Sanjay Gandhi Colony and Mohammad Alam alias Guddi of Dholewal. A case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The first-information report has been registered following the statement of the deceased’s mother.

The woman said that her son had left the house on April 23 without informing her and as he did not return home, she tried calling his mobile, which was switched off. She, with the help of others, searched for him, but to no avail. On May 4, they received information that an unidentified body was kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital. She identified the body as her son.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that during a probe, the police found that the victim was last seen with Deepak and Mohammad Alam. After being arrested, the two accused told police that they used to consume drugs with the deceased. On April 23 night, the trio had gone to the Basant Avenue area where they injected drugs. After the victim lost his life, the accused fled out of fear after dumping the body on the footpath, police officials said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Month after drug overdose death, two friends held
