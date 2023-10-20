News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Mother, son booked for injuring man over pack of chips

Ludhiana: Mother, son booked for injuring man over pack of chips

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 21, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Police have booked a man of Chak Bhai Ka village of Hathur and his mother for allegedly fracturing the arm of a co-villager over a pack of chips

Police have booked a man of Chak Bhai Ka village of Hathur and his mother for allegedly fracturing the arm of a co-villager over a pack of chips.

Mother, son booked for injuring man over pack of chips in Ludhiana. (hHT FILE)
Mother, son booked for injuring man over pack of chips in Ludhiana. (hHT FILE)

The accused have been identified as Jaspal Singh alias Kala and his mother Chhindar Kaur alias Harbans Kaur.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Manjit Singh of the same village, stating that he along with his brother Pas Singh went to a shrine to pay their obeisance with other villagers in a tractor trolley.

He added that while returning, Jaspal and his mother started accusing him of eating their pack of chips and assaulted him. His arm was fractured in the attack.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out