Ludhiana MP lauds NHAI, says elevated road project on fast track

Noting that the ongoing work on the elevated road project has become a major cause for traffic congestion in the city, member of parliament Sanjiv Arora on Saturday said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working at a fast pace to complete the construction work of the flyover. Construction of elevated road project in progress at the Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

Arora, who took a round of the project along with project director of NHAI KL Sachdeva, said that he has been reassured by the NHAI officials that the project would meet its deadline and would be completed by June end.

Admitting that under-construction elevated roadprojects have become a serious cause of traffic snarls, Arora said that he is satisfied with the fast pace of the work.

It is good to note that NHAI is giving topmost priority to complete the construction of the flyover within the assured time and the speed of the ongoing work could be well imagined from the fact that earlier 3.5 to four concrete spans (each span measuring 28.5 meters) were placed every month but 6.4 concrete spans were placed in the month of February, he said.

Arora said the NHAI team is working very hard as they are also doing night shifts to complete the project.

“The NHAI has also made arrangements for additional machinery to carry on the construction work without any interruption if the existing

machinery develops any snag,” he added.

Arora said that he has been told by Sachdeva that there would be four slip roads, one each near Verka Plant, PAU, Bhai Bala Chowk, and

Hotel Park Plaza. There would also be a provision for vehicular traffic to move towards the bus stand and Shri Durga Mata Mandir.

Arora said that he along with the NHAI team also took a round on the already constructed elevated portion of the project from the point to

near Verka Milk Plant in his car and found it satisfactory. He said that NHAI authorities have also appealed tothe public to follow guidelines of the NHAI and not exceed the speed of their vehicles from 80 KPH on the elevated road.

He said he has observed that all norms with regard to the quality standards are being strictly followed by the NHAI in completing this

project.