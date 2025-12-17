Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Ludhiana: MP Rajinder Gupta meets Sitharaman, discusses textile sector challenges

HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 17, 2025 04:30 am IST

Highlighting concerns of the textile industry, Gupta shared a number of suggestions aimed at enhancing the sector’s global competitiveness

Rajya Sabha member and Trident Group founder Rajinder Gupta paid a courtesy call on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, where the two held detailed discussions on key policy issues, including the current economic scenario, challenges facing the textile sector and its future prospects.

Gupta also briefed the finance minister on various social welfare initiatives being undertaken by the Trident Group and its associated institutions. (HT Photo for representation)
During the meeting, Gupta apprised the finance minister of the country’s industrial landscape, with particular reference to the business environment in Punjab and North India. He lauded the economic reforms undertaken by the Centre in recent years and the government’s efforts to improve the ease of doing business. Gupta said that under Sitharaman’s leadership, the Indian economy has continued to progress steadily despite global economic headwinds.

Highlighting concerns of the textile industry, Gupta shared a number of suggestions aimed at enhancing the sector’s global competitiveness. He stressed the need to strengthen the availability of raw materials, rationalise export incentive schemes and enhance financial support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He also expressed confidence that flagship initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” would play a decisive role in positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

Gupta also briefed the finance minister on various social welfare initiatives being undertaken by the Trident Group and its associated institutions. He said these programmes, focused on skill development and women empowerment, are contributing meaningfully to nation-building.

AI Summary AI Summary

Rajinder Gupta, founder of Trident Group, met with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss key policy issues affecting the textile sector and the broader economic landscape. Gupta emphasized the need for improved raw material access and financial support for MSMEs, praising government reforms that bolster India's global manufacturing prospects and highlighting Trident's social initiatives.