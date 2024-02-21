Ludhiana: Much-awaited inauguration of Indrapuri government school delayed

The much-awaited inauguration of the Government Senior Secondary School in Indrapuri, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed, leaving the 1,500 students waiting to shift to the new building eagerly since 2016 disappointed. Despite the significant investment of approximately ₹ 9 crore in the construction of a new building, the plight of approximately 1,500 students at Government Senior Secondary School Indrapuri remains unchanged. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The project, which began in 2016 under the Shiromani Akali Dal government, took 8 years to complete due to regime change in the state and the pandemic.

The school, located in Urban Estate, Sector 32, Samrala, Chandigarh Road, spans 2.91 acres and boasts a three-story building equipped with 21 classrooms, specialised laboratories for physics, biology, and chemistry, swimming pool, staff rooms, a principal’s office, and a library. Additionally, the facility includes a computer lab, storage area, and a toilet block.

Despite the significant investment of approximately ₹9 crore in the construction of a new building, the plight of approximately 1,500 students at Government Senior Secondary School Indrapuri remains unchanged. These students continue to endure cramped conditions within the confines of the old building.

The existing structure, comprising 15 inadequately designed and poorly ventilated classrooms, fails to provide adequate space for students and educators alike. The limited space makes it challenging to accommodate desks for students, leaving minimal room for teachers to move around or utilise the board effectively during lessons.

Preparations for the inauguration of the new building have been underway for over a week, with senior staff members from the district education department busy making arrangements. However, last-minute postponement rumours speculate that the unavailability of the chief minister for the inauguration event could be a contributing factor.

A senior officer from the district education department, speaking anonymously, said, “It has been over a week now since over a dozen senior staff members of the district education department are busy with the arrangements ahead of the formal inauguration. The secretary of education himself visited the school to oversee the preparations on Monday as the inauguration was slated for Thursday. However, the last-minute postponement is speculated because of CM’s unavailability for the inauguration event.”

Despite the preparations, the district administration refuted claims about the inauguration, dismissing them as “speculations”.

District commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, “The date of the inauguration has not been finalised yet. The school is yet to be furnished, and the students are required to move. We are anticipating that it may happen in the coming week.”