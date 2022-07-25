Ludhiana | Multi-level parking at the District Administration Complex: Clogged entry, lack of space a routine affair

A puddle facing the exit gate of the multi-level parking at the District Administration Complex is the last struggle visitors face each day to find space to keep their vehicles. With no new management policy in place since the last parking contract was scrapped in March this year, the multi-level parking is in a state of utter disarray .

On March 10, former deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma had ordered for cancellation of the contract and the contractor had been blacklisted for failure to deliver on the terms of agreement. The contractor had failed to deposit the instalments of the monthly contract on time and allegations of corruption had been levelled against him. Since then, the administration has not appointed any new contractor.

Clogged entry points, disorganised parking, lack of staff and quarrels over space have become a regular affair, making it a harrowing experience for visitors who at times end up spending over 15 minutes to find parking space.

Setting aside the disorderly parking, the authorities have also failed to provide even the most basic amenities. The basement lacks any lighting and ventilation and the foul smell just adds to the visitors’ woes.

The District Administration Complex is home to over 10 major public dealing departments and houses the Ludhiana District and Session court; police commissioner, deputy commissioner, district education and regional transport offices. Overall, the complex sees a footfall of over 40,000 people daily.

Monsoons aggravate visitors’ woes

Due to the rains, water has started seeping through the breaches in the roof to find its way onto the parking surface.

Rajinder Singh, who came from Patiala for a hearing at the court, said “I have been coming here for months and have been forced to park in the middle of the lot at times due to space crunch.”

“Since the parking fee has been lifted, the influx of vehicles has increased. At times, I don’t even find space to park my two-wheeler,” said Harmeet Kaur, who is a staffer at a department in the complex.

Currently, only two people have been managing the area, which requires a staff of approximately 15 to 20 people.

Advocate Ravinder Kumar from Khanna, said, “Every time I come here, I lose 30 minutes while trying to park. This place is supposed to be an example of good governance for the rest of the city, but the ground reality is the complete opposite.”

“Although there is no fee now, things were quite the same earlier. The last contractor charged heavy rates, sometimes three times of what was fixed by the government. Cancelling the contract was the right decision. It should be made sure that whoever takes over, charges as per the law,” said Gurdev Singh, a resident.

New tender to be released soon: DC

When asked about the prolonged delay in awarding a new contract, district commissioner Surabhi Malik said it will be released very soon. “Every time there is a new contract, there are cases of collusion and to handle this, we have selected people on our own, so that ones who usually take this tender are aware that we are not going to be held hostage,” she said.