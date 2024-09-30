Ludhiana municipal corporation felicitates 40 sewermen

The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Monday felicitated over 40 sewermen with appreciation certificates for their contributions in keeping the city clean. The initiative to felicitate the sewermen was taken under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign. (HT File)

The initiative to felicitate the sewermen was taken under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign. Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, zonal commissioners and zonal staff handed over the appreciation certificates to the sewermen in their respective offices.

Awareness sessions were also organised for the sewermen in all the four zones of the MC. During these sessions, the sewermen were apprised of different government schemes.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that medical check-up camps were also organised by the civic body for the class-IV employees.