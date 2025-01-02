Ludhiana: Murder mysteries remain unsolved, cops grope in dark

A series of brutal and cold-blooded murder cases, including the discovery of a man’s dismembered body in six parts and murder of a Central Jail employee’s relative, have left the city on the edge and the police grappling for answers. With a few victims yet to be identified, investigations remain stalled, raising concerns over public safety and the probe efficiency. An unidentified woman’s body, wrapped in a bed sheet, was found in a vacant area near Bagga Kalan village near Ladhowal Ring Road on January 31, 2024. The autopsy report suggested that the woman had undergone an abortion before being murdered. The Ladhowal police had registered the case but remain clueless even 11 months after the incident. Ladhowal SHO, Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, said different theories were worked upon but to no avail. (HT Photo)

Apart from it two recent cases — the double murder of a woman and her 10-year-old son in Prem Vihar of Haibowal and December 20 murder of e-rickshaw driver Vijay Kumar, 32, of Dream City 2 Colony of Noorwala — are also lying unsolved.

Bagga Kalan murder case

An unidentified woman’s body, wrapped in a bed sheet, was found in a vacant area near Bagga Kalan village near Ladhowal Ring Road on January 31, 2024. The autopsy report suggested that the woman had undergone an abortion before being murdered. The Ladhowal police had registered the case but remain clueless even 11 months after the incident. Ladhowal SHO, Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, said different theories were worked upon but to no avail.

Body chopped into six pieces

Panic gripped Sherpur after residents found a body chopped into at least six pieces on April 11 last year. The spine-chilling scene unfolded with parts of the body scattered across the railway track, while the torso inside a suitcase on the railway overbridge.

Investigating officers suspect that the perpetrators used an electric cutter or similar implement to dismember the body.

The police had reached Bathinda tracing the gunny bag in which the body parts were crammed but found no lead. The police had formed several teams to trace the accused. Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO at the division number 6, stated that the police are working on different theories. He is hopeful that the case will be cracked soon.

Murder of jail official’s relative

The division number 7 police failed to solve the murder case of a 90-year-old relative of a Ludhiana Central Jail official, who was found charred to death in the residential quarters of the jail complex on April 12. Unidentified robbers had taken away ₹1.2 lakh and some gold jewellery from the house.

Victim Jamaldin was home alone at the time as his family had gone out for Eid celebrations. Sukhwinder Singh, additional SHO at the division number 7 police station, said the case is still unsolved.

Body found tied to tree remains unidentified

In another such cold-blooded murder case of an unidentified man, the police failed to reach any conclusion. On August 14, 2024, the half naked body tied to a tree by the neck with a piece of cloth in a vacant plot at Karabara road. The hands of the victims were tied with a mobile phone charger’s wire.

The police investigated the murder following the theory of old rivalry, but to no avail. Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO at the Daresi police station, said that despite efforts the victim was not identified.