Ludhiana: Neighbour abducts, rapes 7-year-old girl

A labourer allegedly abducted a seven-year-old girl while she was asleep with her mother and raped her. Minor was asleep with her mother when accused took her to the house’s roof. (iStock)

The accused took the minor to the roof of the house in labour quarters in Kila Mohalla.

The incident occurred on June 22 and a first-information report in connection with the crime was registered by the Division Number 4 police on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Suraaj.

The case was registered following a statement by the girl’s mother. The complainant said she, along with her husband and children, lives in rented accommodation in the labour quarters.

She said she was sleeping in her room on June 22 when the accused turned up. The accused abducted her daughter while they were asleep and went up to the roof, where he raped her. When the girl resisted, the accused threatened to kill her, the complainant added.

According to the FIR, the accused threatened the minor that he would kill her and her mother if she shared anything about the incident with anyone. The accused fled after leaving her on the roof.

She said her daughter returned and narrated the ordeal to her. The complainant added that they did not file a complaint out of fear. Later, they decided to take up the matter with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Veena Rani, who is investigating the case, said soon after receiving the complaint, the Division Number 4 police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 376 AB and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She said a hunt is on to arrest the accused, who is on the run.