Ludhiana: Newlywed woman alleges gangrape by father-in-law, three others

A 23-year-old newlywed woman has alleged that she was gangraped by her father-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew of her husband and the matchmaker in Hanumangarh of Rajasthan. She claimed that the accused used to give her intoxicating pills. The mother of the victim went to Rajasthan after she suspected something fishy and rescued her from her husband’s house. After reaching Ludhiana, the victim filed an FIR against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, the mother of the victim went to Rajasthan after she suspected something fishy and rescued her from her husband’s house. After reaching Ludhiana, the victim filed an FIR against the accused. The Sahnewal Police lodged a zero FIR and sent it to the Hanumangarh police for further action.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she had married a Hanumangarh resident three months ago. Her husband is a driver. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband started harassing her. He would also not allow her to go outside the house.

The woman alleged that in the absence of her husband, her brother-in-law barged into the house and raped her. The accused threatened her to keep mum and she did not tell anyone about the incident. She added that later her husband’s nephew sexually assaulted her.

She added that all the accused, including her father-in-law, brother-in-law, husband’s nephew and the matchmaker, gangraped her. The accused gave her intoxicating pills and confined her in the room. After her husband returned home, she narrated the entire incident to him, but he did not believe her.

The victim alleged that her husband used to allow her to talk to her parents in his presence so that she would not tell them about what was going on with her.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at police station Sahnewal, said that the police lodged a zero FIR here under Sections 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC. The FIR has been sent to the Rajasthan Police for further action.