Ludhiana: NGT order bars action against CETPs till March 20, say dyeing unit owners

A day after the district administration assured Kale Pani Da Morcha protesters of action against common effluent treatment plant (CETP) outlets “polluting the Buddha Nullah”, dyeing industrialists have questioned the administration’s assurance. The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) stay order on action against CETPs is valid until March 20, 2025 so no immediate action can be taken, they said, taking to social media. Activists say the waste from dyeing units has been polluting the Buddha Nullah.

Kamal Chauhan, director of the Punjab Dyers’ Association, stated, “During the NGT hearing on December 2 when Kale Pani Da Morcha members were also present, the court directed that no action be taken until the next hearing in March 2025. The CETPs are operating within legal boundaries.”

A senior PPCB official in Ludhiana, seeking anonymity, denied any immediate plans to close the CETPs. “I have neither issued any order nor received instructions from higher authorities regarding closing the CETPs,” the official said, contradicting assurances reportedly given during negotiations with the protesters.

Additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains maintained that steps were being taken. “The PPCB has committed to close the 15 MLD CETP at Bahadur Ke Road within two days. Legal opinions on the other two CETPs are under review. Further action will be decided shortly,” Bains said.

Kale Pani Da Morcha members accused the dyeing industry of misrepresenting the NGT order. Jaskirat Singh, a key activist, argued, “I attended the December 2 hearing. The NGT directed no action only if CETPs comply with environmental laws. These CETPs are violating norms and continue to pollute. The PPCB and the administration must act to close them immediately.”

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters under the Kale Pani Da Morcha banner, joined by farm unions, staged a massive demonstration outside the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road. The protest led to a blockade of the national highway for several hours, crippling traffic movement across the city.

The demonstration was called off late in the evening following assurances from the district administration, including promises to close the Bahadur Ke Road CETP within two days and review legal options for the others.

“Thousands of people depend on the Buddha Nullah for water, but it has become a toxic drain due to industrial discharge. The administration must act decisively instead of delaying under the guise of legal constraints,” said Navdeep Kaur, a local resident.

With conflicting interpretations of the NGT order and a lack of clear enforcement, the path forward remains uncertain. While protesters demand swift action, industry representatives insist on waiting for the legal process to conclude.