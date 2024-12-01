Ludhiana: No reflectors, barricades at overbridge construction site

The iron bars, protruding from the pillars of an under-construction foot overbridge near the Jalandhar bypass on the national highway-44, have become a serious safety hazard for the commuters. The project work was initiated last year but the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to implement basic safety measures, such as installing barricades and reflectors, at the site till now. The under construction foot overbridge near the Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Commuters say the iron bars pose risk, especially to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, during late evening hours when the visibility is low.

The foot overbridge project was launched on September 25, 2023, with a deadline of one year. However, only 20% of the work has been completed so far. According to NHAI officials, four similar foot overbridges, each costing approximately ₹1 crore, are under construction in the area. This particular stretch has drawn significant criticism due to its poor safety management.

Residents and commuters have highlighted the slow pace of work and negligence by the contractor, who has failed to install safety barricades or warning signs around the exposed rods.

“These iron rods can cause serious accidents,” said Sukhdev Singh, a daily commuter. “It is shocking that there are no barricades or reflective markings. NHAI’s negligence is unacceptable,” he said.

Local residents have also pointed out lack of accountability in such infrastructure projects. “The NHAI must ensure timely completion of such works or at least take adequate safety measures until the project is finished,” said Ramesh Arora, a shopkeeper near the site.

Despite repeated attempts, project director Priyanka was not available for comments.

An NHAI official, wishing not to be named, cited logistical challenges and delay by the contractor concerned as reasons behind the incomplete work. He assured that the issue of open iron bars would be addressed, promising immediate installation of safety barricades and reflective markers.

Commuters have pointed out that the NH-44 is a busy route so such negligence can lead to major accidents. City residents urged the NHAI to expedite the project and prevent safety risks. Until the work is completed, they demand strict safety protocols to mitigate the hazards posed by the construction site.