Ludhiana: Notorious women robbers’ gang finally busted

The notorious women robbers’ gang, which has been giving police the slip for over a decade, has finally been busted.

The gang, comprising three women and their male accomplice, is known to have targeted at least 100 persons, mostly elderly women in Punjab and Haryana. They used to lure the victims by claiming to be their relatives or acquaintances and offering them a lift or engaging them in a friendly conversation, before making off with their valuables.

The accused have been identified as Jeeto, 60, of Jalaan village in Sangrur, Goga, 45 and Rajji, 40, of Sheetanwal village. The sole male member of the gang has been identified as Sukhchain Singh, 38, of Rauti Shanna village in Patiala.

Police have recovered eight gold bangles, two gold bracelets, a gold chain, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car used in the crime, fake registration certificates and fake number plates from their possession.

The gang has committed robberies and snatchings in Jalandhar rural, Amritsar, Kartarpur, Moga, Khanna, Jagraon, Hoshiarpur and parts of Haryana. It had been active in Ludhiana since 2018.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the gang was involved in 11 cases falling under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana city police and all cases have been solved with their arrest.

He added that Jeeto is the kingpin of the gang and she has at least four criminal cases against her at various police stations. She is also a proclaimed offender in Garhshankar of Hoshiarpur.

Goga faces six cases while Sukhchain Singh has three cases against him. Rajji has one FIR against her. Goga and Rajji are sisters-in-law, police officials said.

Cops also stated that Jeeto’s family members were aware of her criminal activities but chose to keep quiet as she was able to ensure a steady source of income. Police are now on a lookout for the jewellers who had bought the stolen items from the gang members.

Bhullar said that CIA Staff-1 was entrusted with the job of busting the gang following which the team started zeroing in on them. Following a tip-off, police laid a trap at Goanspur village in Malerkotla district and apprehended them.

The police chief announced appreciation certificates for CIA-1 staff who busted the gang.