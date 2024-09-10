Ludhiana: One arrested for killing AAP’s farmer leader

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kisan Wing leader Tarlochan Singh alias DC was shot dead in his native Ikolaha village of Khanna, the police solved the case within 24 hours with the arrest of an assailant. The police have booked two others for hatching a conspiracy. However, they are yet to be arrested. The murder accused in the custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal confirmed the arrest of the accused, Ranjit Singh, 63, a resident of the same village. The murder was rooted in a long-standing enmity between the two men, which dated back to a clash in 2019. According to SSP Gotyal, the altercation from years ago had deeply affected Ranjit Singh.

“In 2019, Tarlochan alias DC and his aides had allegedly attacked Ranjit, fracturing his wrist, tossing his turban and disrespecting his beard. Though the matter was settled through a compromise facilitated by the villagers, Ranjit continued to nurse a rivalry against Tarlochan. On Monday, he avenged the insult by gunning down Tarlochan while he was returning home,” said the SSP.

The police have recovered a .32 bore revolver, three live bullets, and a two-wheeler from Ranjit Singh, who fired three bullets at Tarlochan Singh, killing him on the spot.

“Two more suspects, Kulwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh, also from Ikolaha village, have been named in the case. The deceased’s son, Harpreet Singh Happy, has alleged that the murder was a conspiracy, with Ranjit plotting the attack in connivance with the two suspects,” the SSP added.

An FIR for murder and other charges under Sections 103 (1), 61 (2) of the BNS, and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sadar Khanna police station.

Tarlochan Singh was a key figure in the AAP, serving as the Kisan Wing coordinator for the Khanna Vidhan Sabha constituency. He had joined the AAP before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections after previously being associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was preparing to contest the upcoming panchayat elections in Ikolaha village.