Ludhiana: One arrested with 12 bullets

Jamalpur police on Friday arrested a man with 12 bullets, which he used to supply among local miscreants and gangs.

Gurpreet Singh of New Guru Nanak Colony worked at a water filter manufacturing company. He was arrested from Mundian Kalan during a special checking. ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was crossing the area in a Maruti Suzuki Swift. “The police stopped him for checking and found 12 bullets of .32 bore,” he added. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Two hurt in cylinder blast in Janakpuri area

Two persons suffered serious injuries in a cylinder blast in the Janakpuri area of the city on Friday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the injured persons were filling some small gas cylinders from regular cylinders.

The injured have been identified as Jatinder Pal Singh and Arun Kumar. Jatinder is around 30 years of age while Arun is around 20 years old.

Both the accused have been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and their condition is stated to be serious. The police from Division Number 3 station have initiated investigation into the matter.