Ludhiana: Operational challenges halt MC’s drive to raze colony’s boundary wall

The Municipal Corporation's (MC) efforts to demolish the boundary wall of a colony, Bhagya Homes, linking Rahon Road with Tajpur Road and Chandigarh Road faced another setback on Friday. Despite mobilising heavy machinery and a pre-planned strategy, the demolition drive was halted midway due to operational challenges.

MC officials arrived at the site in the morning prepared for the task but had to wait for district police support to begin the operation. However, police personnel did not turn up at that time, leaving the officials hesitant to proceed, especially given anticipated resistance from residents of three nearby colonies.

Changing their approach, the team entered from Tibba Road, behind Bhagya Homes, but struggled to dismantle the concrete portion of the wall with JCB machines. However, in the evening police personnel reached the spot.

The situation escalated as residents of Bhagya Homes, and nearby colonies gathered in opposition to the demolition. The developer of Bhagya Homes alleged that the MC’s actions violated a court-issued stay order. Claiming the wall is crucial for the safety of over 3,000 residents, the developer announced plans to file a contempt petition against the civic body.

“The corporation has disregarded the stay order by breaking the wall, which compromises the safety of the colony’s residents. We will take legal action,” the developer stated.

This is not the first time the MC has faced challenges in removing the wall. A similar drive two months ago was halted due to strong protests from local residents.

The information about the planned action leaked early, prompting residents to mobilise and resist.

The MC team initially stationed its machinery at Basti Jodhewal Chowk but later moved to Prem Vihar Colony, located behind Bhagya Homes. Despite the changed strategy, the operation only began after MLA Daljit Grewal intervened.

While the weaker section of the wall was demolished quickly, the concrete structure—6 feet deep and 4 feet wide—proved too robust for the JCB machines. By 5 pm, the officials, facing strong local resistance, called off the operation, leaving the demolition incomplete.

The Assistant Town Planner of MC Zone B, Davinder Singh, defended the action, saying, “The stay order cited by the developer does not apply to the Municipal Corporation’s action. We initiated the demolition in the public interest after obtaining legal clearance. Since the wall is exceptionally strong, we will use a drill machine during the next attempt.”