Ludhiana: Over 30 polluting sites identified by MP, officials

A review meeting was conducted to assess the ongoing efforts to make Buddha Nullah pollution-free. Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, along with administrative officials, visited various sites along the nullah. During the meeting held to make Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah pollution-free, the industry people assured that in future they will not pour chemical-laden water from their factories into the sewerage. (HT Photo)

During the visit, approximately 35 locations were identified where untreated waste water from dairy units continues to be dumped into the nullah. Despite prior warnings and sufficient time to implement corrective measures, the dairies near Tajpur Dairy Complex are still discharging effluents into the nullah.

Joint commissioner of the municipal corporation (MC), Parmdeep Singh Khehra, issued strict directives for immediate action against the violators. Notably, a similar inspection was conducted earlier on February 5, and the situation remained unchanged.

Prior to the inspection, MP Seechewal chaired a meeting at the 225 MLD treatment plant with key officials from the Ludhiana MC, PPCB, police department, drainage department, and other concerned agencies. The meeting revealed that 26 dairies are still releasing untreated wastewater into the nullah, despite previous warnings.

Furthermore, 19 industrial units were identified for discharging chemically contaminated water into the sewage system. PPCB chief engineer RK Ratra emphasised that no industry will be allowed to release chemical-laden water into the nullah. He assured that stringent action will be taken against industries violating pollution control norms. It is noteworthy that these industrial units had already been warned of closure if they failed to comply with environmental regulations.

During the meeting, Seechewal highlighted that arrangements were made two months ago for dairy operators to manage and dispose of cattle waste properly. He said that in future, the dairy farmers will implement this so that cow dung and urine will not go into the Buddha Nullah. For stopping dumping of cow dung, 5.5 acres of land in Bukhari Khurd village has been secured on lease for waste dumping.

Additionally, under the Seechewal Model, preparations are nearing completion to implement wastewater management systems in four villages, with work on three remaining villages to be completed soon. With this, the polluted water from the villages after the city, which is falling into the water body, will be completely stopped.

During the meeting held to make the Buddha Nullah pollution-free, the industry people assured that in future they will not pour chemical-laden water from their factories into the sewerage. Rather, they will treat it and use it for other purposes. The industry people said that there are also black sheep among them who are defaming the entire industry.