Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Ludhiana: PABI-PAU startup unveils refrigerated cargo vehicle

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 07, 2025 05:22 AM IST

The eRIL 200 is the second product in Yotuh Energy’s electrified refrigeration line-up designed for frozen intracity logistics, its standalone lithium-ion battery-powered refrigeration system reduces operational costs by up to 80% compared to conventional diesel-based systems

Yotuh Energy Pvt Ltd, a startup by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has launched “eRIL 200”, an electric cargo vehicle capable of maintaining temperatures as low as -20°C.

Yotuh Energy Pvt Ltd, a PABI-PAU startup, launched “eRIL 200”, an electric cargo vehicle capable of maintaining temperatures as low as -20°C. (HT File)

The eRIL 200 is the second product in Yotuh Energy’s electrified refrigeration line-up designed for frozen intracity logistics, targeting sectors like food, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and vaccine transport. Its standalone lithium-ion battery-powered refrigeration system reduces operational costs by up to 80% compared to conventional diesel-based systems. It is integrated with cooling controls that optimise energy use while ensuring the safe transport of sensitive perishable goods.

MS Bhullar, director of extension education, PAU, shared, “Yotuh Energy is an example of how technology, when driven by sustainability and vision, can reshape industries.”

TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, and Poonam Sachdev, co-PI, PABI, said, “Yotuh’s solution not only enhances supply efficiency but also supports small and medium enterprises in accessing cost-effective cold logistics.”

