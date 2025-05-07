Ludhiana: PAC, city’s green activists decry proposed carcass plant at Garhi Fazal

Citing environmental risks, the Public Action Committee (PAC), along with green activists, on Tuesday opposed the carcass processing plant proposed by the district administration near the Garhi Fazal village in the Koomkalan Tehsil of Ludhiana. They pointed out that the site lies in close proximity to the sacred Mattewara Jungles and the Sutlej River, both of which are ecologically sensitive areas. The PAC raised concerns that the industrial unit would pose a significant threat to the environment and local communities. In August 2022, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had announced plans to establish a biodiversity park and eco-tourism zone in the area. However, the proposed carcass plant, which is classified as a red-category industry due to its high pollution potential, threatens to undo these efforts, say activists. (HT File)

The proposed site, spread over 16 acres owned by the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), is located approximately 1200 metres from the outer periphery of Garhi Fazal village. A narrow, unpaved road, measuring around 27 feet in width, serves as the only access point, prompting further concern about its ability to support the movement of heavy machinery and animal carcass transport vehicles.

The committee emphasised that the project contradicts the Punjab government’s earlier commitment to preserve Mattewara as a sacred forest. In August 2022, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had announced plans to establish a biodiversity park and eco-tourism zone in the area. However, the proposed carcass plant, which is classified as a red-category industry due to its high pollution potential, threatens to undo these efforts by causing environmental degradation.

The activists also highlighted the environmental risks, including the potential contamination of the Sutlej River. They pointed out that emissions from the plant could introduce toxic odours, airborne bacteria, and waste disposal that would degrade the air quality and soil in the surrounding region. Moreover, the proposed project could disrupt eco-tourism initiatives, such as botanical gardens and butterfly parks, which are integral to the area’s future development.

The PAC further expressed concerns about public health, noting that the presence of decaying organic waste could lead to the spread of diseases, while worsening air quality would affect nearby villages. In addition to this, the group argued that the plant would undermine the region’s sustainable livelihood projects which are focused on eco-tourism and community engagement.

The activists pointed out that the land in question holds significant historical, cultural and religious value for the people of Punjab. The proposed project, they argued, represents a breach of public trust and a disregard for local sentiments.

The PAC has called on PUDA, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), and other concerned administrative bodies to revoke the proposal for the plant. The committee also vowed to oppose the project through all available democratic means, emphasising that the concerned citizens will not allow their natural and cultural heritage to be sacrificed for industrial expansion.

Notably, a joint inspection committee has also flagged strong local opposition, environmental risks, and potential law and order disruptions over the proposed plant. In a detailed report submitted to deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain, the committee has advised careful reconsideration of the project, citing formal objections raised by local panchayats and villagers.

The report is scheduled to be presented before the cabinet sub-committee in its upcoming meeting later this month, where a final decision on the project’s feasibility is expected to be taken.