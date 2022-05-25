Ludhiana | PAC members meet forest minister, urge to shift textile park away from Sutlej floodplains
The members of Public Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej and Mattewara, along with the members of farmers’ unions, on Tuesday met Punjab forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak requesting him to shift the mega textile park site in Kum Kalan area away from Sutlej floodplains.
The meeting was conducted in the wake of the state government’s plan to acquire another 250 acres in Kum Kalan tehsil of Ludhiana, which has one of the largest textile clusters in North India, for the mega textile park project to be set up under the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) scheme.
The environmental activists urged the minister to save the protected forests— Mattewara forest, Jaspal Kadar forest and Haidarnagar Salempur forest— on the floodplain of Sutlej from imminent disaster as the mega textile park was being planned to be constructed between these forests.
Jaskirat Walia, a PAC member, said these forests are floodplain forests and a common heritage of Punjab. Their survival depends on the survival of the floodplain itself which will get destroyed if the industry is allowed in the area.
“Mattewara accounts for the maximum biodiversity in Central Punjab. The project will be a disaster for the biodiversity of the region. We, therefore, request you to use your good offices to impress upon the Government of Punjab to shift the park away from Sutlej floodplain and Mattewara forest,” PAC members mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the minister.
-
New incinerators bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste
With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city's three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation will install an incinerator each at the three centres. The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.
-
Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections
The municipal corporation on Tuesday formed 41 teams— comprising 124 employees from operation and maintenance cell, property tax branch and newly-recruited staff employees— to carry out surveys on property tax, sewerage and water connections. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the teams were formed following a meeting conducted by additional commissioner Rishipal. Singh told that each team would consist of two employees who will cover 40–50 properties each day.
-
Plea seeks permission for worship of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court on Tuesday, seeking permission for regular 'darshan and poojan' of the 'Shivling', which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque. International general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Kiran Singh, moved the application in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar. The application was titled, Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar, the Swayambhu emerged at Kashi vs State of U. P and others.
-
World Schizophrenia Day | Need to de-stigmatise the illness: Ludhiana-based experts
City-based psychiatrists observe that Covid-induced crisis has taken a toll on the mental health of people, and hampered the treatment of patients suffering from schizophrenia. Department of psychiatry, professor, Dr Rupesh Chaudhary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said although the illness is life-long, but the cost of the treatment— ₹10–15 per day— is not exorbitant with no adverse effects of medicines. The usual age of its onset is 18 to 35 years.
-
Face-off in UP Assembly: Akhilesh slams UP govt over crime, Yogi recalls Mulayam’s remark
LUCKNOW In a face-off with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly over crime against women in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's “boys will be boys” remark. Opposing death penalty for rape, Akhilesh Yadav's father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had purportedly said at a rally,”ladke hain, Ladke. Galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys.Mistakes happen sometimes).”
