Ludhiana: Paddy arrival gains momentum, over 82k MT procured

The paddy arrival has picked up pace as 90,017 metric tonnes (MT) have reached the grain markets of the district. This is a sharp rise from around 56,251 metric tonnes recorded during the same period last year, officials said. The Khanna grain market abuzz with procurement activity in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Officials attributed the surge in paddy arrival largely to the early sowing of short-duration paddy varieties, particularly in the rural pockets of Ludhiana East, including Machhiwara, Samrala and Jagraon.

Chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh said that this strategic shift in crop planning has been a prominent factor behind the early surge in arrivals. “Farmers here have traditionally focused on potato cultivation. Hence, to maintain a balanced farming cycle and make efficient use of their land, they have now adopted short duration paddy varieties that mature faster than traditional crops. This approach allows them to harvest paddy in time to prepare their fields for the next potato crop, leading to surge in arrivals despite the early procurement season, this time,” he said.

According to official data, of the total 90,017 MT paddy that reached Ludhiana’s mandis this season, around 82,727 MT (91.9%) has been procured. Among them, Pungrain emerged as the largest buyer, procuring 34,429 MT, followed by Markfed with 21,266 MT, Punsup with 13,592 MT and the Punjab State Warehouse Corporation (PSWC) securing 13,440 MT.

Reportedly, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and private players have yet to make any purchase this season, leaving state-run procurement agencies as the primary buyers of paddy in Ludhiana.

₹193.5 crore paid to farmers

The district administration has so far cleared ₹193.5-crore payment to farmers for the paddy procured. Among the state procurement agencies, Pungrain led in disbursing funds, making payments totaling ₹79.4 crore to local farmers. This was followed by Markfed, which has cleared ₹52.7 crore, Punsup with ₹31.42 crore and the Punjab State Warehouse Corporation (PSWC), which has disbursed ₹30.3 crore.

Officials noted that the prompt release of payments has provided much needed financial relief to farmers, especially after facing the challenges of unseasonal rains and flood related disruptions.

Concerns over crop quality

Despite the surge in arrivals, officials have expressed concern over the declining quality of paddy in some areas, mainly due to discoloration caused by recent unseasonal rains. The heavy rainfall affected standing crops, leading to yield losses and discoloration in certain batches.

Chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh said, “As the unseasonal rains lashed the standing crops, some paddy plants remained dwarfed, resulting in discoloration and slight yield loss. However, the overall impact is not severe, as the affected area accounts for only a small portion of the total harvest.”

He added that with the weather now stabilising, farmers have been able to resume normal harvesting activities. Officials noted that the minor discoloration, estimated at around 1 to 2%, is unlikely to affect the overall market or procurement process significantly, and most of the crop remains suitable for procurement and sale.