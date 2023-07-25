Ludhiana: Pan shop owner booked for serving hookah

The Model Town police arrested a pan shop owner for allegedly selling and serving flavoured hookahs among minors. A pan shop owner was arrested for serving hookahs among minirs in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The arrested accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar of Azad Nagar, who runs ‘Chaurasia pan shop’ near old Krishna Temple in Model Town. The police recovered three electronic hookahs from his possession.

ASI Sita Ram, who is investigating the case, said that police conducted a raid following a tip-off that the accused sells cigarettes, tobaccos and hookahs among minors. During the raid, police recovered 3 electronic hookahs from the shop.

The ASI said that the commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu has already banned serving hookah in the city.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product Act.