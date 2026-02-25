Ludhiana: Parking tiff spirals into assault, two brothers injured

A trivial altercation over parking of a motorcycle snowballed into a violent assault near the Ludhiana railway station in the early hours on Tuesday, when two youths allegedly attacked an electrician and his brother with sticks and the grip of a country-made pistol, leaving them grievously injured. Investigators said one of the accused allegedly brandished a country-made pistol during the scuffle. (HT File)

According to police, the victims, identified as Jatin Sharma and Rahul Sharma, residents of Ishar Nagar, were attacked around 2.30 am in a parking area adjacent to the railway station. The brothers, along with their friend Suraj Kumar, were standing outside an eatery when a heated exchange erupted with two unidentified youths over parking of their motorcycle. What initially began as a verbal confrontation rapidly degenerated into violence.

Investigators said one of the accused allegedly brandished a country-made pistol during the scuffle. The assailants then rained blows on the brothers, striking them on the head with sticks and the weapon’s grip, inflicting serious injuries.

As the victims cried out for help, passersby rushed to the spot, prompting the attackers to flee while allegedly issuing threats. In the ensuing commotion, the country-made pistol purportedly used in the assault fell at the spot which was later recovered by the police.

The injured were immediately rushed for treatment at Sobti Hospital, where doctors described their condition as serious but stable.

The Division No 1 police have registered a case against two unidentified accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 251(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, based on a complaint lodged by Jatin Sharma.

ASI Paramjit Singh confirmed that a country-made pistol was seized from the spot. He added that CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scrutinised to ascertain the identity of the accused and facilitate their arrest. Further investigation is underway, he added.