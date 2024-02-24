 Ludhiana: PAU concludes five-day training course for farmers - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PAU concludes five-day training course for farmers

Ludhiana: PAU concludes five-day training course for farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 25, 2024 05:38 AM IST

A five-day training course organised in Punjab Agriculture University, to educate farmers regarding pesticide-free production for safe, healthy and disease-free life, concluded on Saturday.

A five-day training course organised in Punjab Agriculture University, to educate farmers regarding pesticide-free production for safe, healthy and disease-free life, concluded on February 24, 2024. (HT File Photo)

The course – “Organic Farming” witnessed the participation of 34 farmers. It was held under the leadership of director of extension education MS Bhullar.

Prerna Kapila shared the details of the training programmes to be conducted during 2024-25. SS Walia, director, School of Organic Farming and the experts, AS Sidhu, Neerja Ran, Gulab Pandove, KS Bhullar, Subhash Singh, Ajay Chaudhary, Vajinderpal, MS Sidhu, Sukhpreet Singh and Khushdeep Dharni were the resource persons. They gave hands-on-demonstrations and knowledge on various aspects of organic cultivation, including Integrated Farming System Model (IFSM) that involved agricultural and horticultural crops, livestock, aquaculture and forestry. Being economically feasible, IFSM resulted in generation of food, income and employment, said Walia.

