Ludhiana: PAU experts, Dutch firm discuss projects to enhance agri landscape

The Punjab Agri-Business Incubator (PABI) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Wednesday convened a meeting with representatives of a Netherlands-based organisation to discuss future collaborations and strategies to enhance incubation initiatives in the agricultural sector. Both parties emphasised the importance of leveraging technology and digital solutions to address contemporary challenges farmers and agri-entrepreneurs face. (HT File)

The meeting was attended by KR Jain, representing PUM Netherlands—an organisation dedicated to sustainable development in agriculture—and Dr TS Riar from PABI. It served as a platform to exchange ideas and experiences, and explore avenues for mutual growth and innovation.

Speaking on behalf of PABI, business manager Karanvir Gill expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to nurture agricultural startups and promote entrepreneurship in Punjab. With PUM Netherlands’ expertise and global perspective, we aim to amplify our efforts in fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability in the agricultural domain.”

The discussions with the PABI team, including Rahul Gupta, assistant manager, revolved around various facets of agricultural incubation, including technology adoption, market linkages, capacity building and sustainable practices. Both parties emphasised the importance of leveraging technology and digital solutions to address contemporary challenges farmers and agri-entrepreneurs face.

Jain highlighted PUM Netherlands’ commitment to supporting agribusinesses worldwide. He underscored the organisational dedication to sharing knowledge and expertise to empower agricultural communities globally. In this regard, collaboration with PABI and other stakeholders in PAU shall catalyse innovation and promote inclusive growth in the agricultural sector.

The meeting concluded with remarks from Dr TS Riar, principal investigator-cum-additional director of communication, to discuss further aspects to formalise the partnership through joint initiatives, knowledge exchange programmes and collaborative projects aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Punjab’s agricultural landscape.