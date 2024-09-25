Ludhiana: PAU organises training on integrated farming

The Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the guidance of the Dean of the College of Agriculture, organised a training program on “Integrated Farming” in Gureh village near Jagraon, Ludhiana. About 60 farmers participated in the event. The Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the guidance of the Dean of the College of Agriculture, organised a training program on “Integrated Farming” in Gureh village near Jagraon, Ludhiana. About 60 farmers participated in the event. (HT Photo)

Extension education department head Kuldeep Singh encouraged farmers to adopt crop diversification and follow PAU recommendations. He stressed that using the best agricultural practices not only lowers input costs but also improves soil health, boosts crop yields, and ensures sustainable farming.

School of Organic Farming director SS Walia spoke about the benefits of organic farming and urged farmers to embrace integrated farming as a holistic approach that maximizes resource use and reduces waste.

Principal scientist Dharminder Singh emphasised the importance of farmers maintaining strong connections with PAU and keeping detailed farming records for continual improvement.

RAWE programme coordinator Lakhwinder Kaur introduced the farmers to various PAU apps, including the Kisan Apps and Kheti Sandesh. She also explained how to join the PAU Kisan Club and subscribe to PAU Magazine.

Agronomist Maninder Kaur provided farmers with information on recommended wheat varieties, such as PBW 826 and PBW Biscuit 1, and offered advice on managing water stress.

Residue Analysis scientist Pushpinder Kaur Brar educated farmers on the safe use of pesticides to minimize residues on vegetables, fruits, and cereals, while protecting pollinators and other non-target organisms. Farmers who had not burned paddy straw for the past five years were recognised and awarded prizes.