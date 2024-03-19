 Ludhiana: PAU scholar’s research paper adjudged best at national conference - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: PAU scholar’s research paper adjudged best at national conference

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 19, 2024 10:52 PM IST

Shrishti Joshi along with Shikha Mahajan, Arashdeep Singh and Sonika Sharma, authored the paper entitled “Recent advances in addressing the nutritional, industrial and therapeutic effects of magical spice: Kalonji

Punjab Agricultural University scholar of department of food and nutrition was recently awarded for presenting the best research paper at a national conference on “seed spices and allied crops.”

Shrishti Joshi (HT Photo)
Shrishti Joshi (HT Photo)

A doctorate student, Shrishti Joshi, received the “best paper presentation award” during the “seed spices and allied crops” conference organised in Ajmer, Rajasthan from March 13 to 15. The conference was jointly organised by Indian Society of Seed Spices, ICAR-National Research Centre on Seed Spices and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Joshi along with Shikha Mahajan, Arashdeep Singh and Sonika Sharma, authored the paper entitled “Recent advances in addressing the nutritional, industrial and therapeutic effects of magical spice: Kalonji (Nigella sativa).”

Joshi, a recipient of UGC-NET junior research fellowship, was pursuing her PhD on “Nutraceutical potential of products prepared from different forms of Kalonji.” Her guide, Dr Shikha, explained that the study was planned to obtain the Kalonji powder, oil and deoiled meal using different novel extraction methods and advanced instrumentation techniques. The research work aimed to assess the nutraceutical potential of food products prepared from different forms of Kalonji.

Department of food and nutrition head, Dr Kiran Grover, highlighted that the research work was to be carried out in collaboration with ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology, Ludhiana.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal; postgraduate studies dean Dr MIS Gill and college of community science dean Dr Kiran Bains, congratulated the team for the award.

Varsity scientist awarded for best poster at national seminar

Department of climate change and agricultural meteorology assistant professor, Dr Harleen Kaur, received the “best poster presentation award” during the national seminar on “One health for Sustainable Future: Issues and Challenges,” held at Government College for Girls, on March 16. Kaur along with Sony Bora, RK Pal and PK Kingra, authored the poster entitled “Exploration of nexus of climate variability and maize productivity in Punjab.”

