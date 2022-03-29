Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU scientist conferred FAAM award
Ludhiana | PAU scientist conferred FAAM award

Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu from PAU, Ludhiana, was presented the FAAM award by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, during the national conference in Srinagar
Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, principal scientist in the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana was conferred FAAM award for her contribution to Agrometeorology. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, principal scientist in the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred with Fellowship of Association of Agrometeorologists (FAAM) award for her contribution to Agrometeorology.

The award was presented by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, during the national conference “Managing weather and climate risks in agriculture – AGMET 2021” at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKAUST-K), Srinagar.

Prabhjyot Kaur has published more than 130 peer-reviewed research articles in both national and international journals, authored one book, 12 book chapters, 18 research bulletins, 51 popular articles and six teaching manuals.

Prabhjyot has handled fourteen research projects with funding from highly competitive agencies of India. She has organised 35 workshops, training programmes and climate change awareness programmes and also participated in ten international and 82 national conferences, seminars and workshops.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
