Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: PAU startup wins award at IIT-Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 19, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Competing in the “Build for Himalaya” category, the startup impressed the judges with its innovative solution of ionized ozone water for polyhouse agriculture

Chematico Technologies Private Limited, a forward-thinking startup incubated at Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), has won the third prize at the Himalayan Startup Trek Competition held at IIT Mandi.

Ludhiana: PAU startup wins award at IIT-Mandi
Ludhiana: PAU startup wins award at IIT-Mandi

Competing in the “Build for Himalaya” category, the startup impressed the judges with its innovative solution of ionized ozone water for polyhouse agriculture. This solution provided an effective and eco-friendly alternative for crop protection and growth enhancement, reducing dependency on chemical pesticides and fertilisers.

Dr MS Bhullar, director of extension education, expressed his delight at the achievement and said, “Chematico Technologies has demonstrated the immense potential of innovation in agriculture. We are immensely proud of their success.”

PABI principal investigator Dr TS Riar said, “Chematico Technologies has set a new benchmark by offering a technology that not only enhances productivity but also promotes environmental sustainability.”

PABI co-principal investigator Dr Poonam Sachdev stated, “Chematico Technologies’ success is a proud moment for PABI and a motivation for budding agripreneurs. The recognition at IIT Mandi reaffirms the critical role of PABI in nurturing startups that address real-world problems.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //