Chematico Technologies Private Limited, a forward-thinking startup incubated at Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), has won the third prize at the Himalayan Startup Trek Competition held at IIT Mandi. Ludhiana: PAU startup wins award at IIT-Mandi

Competing in the “Build for Himalaya” category, the startup impressed the judges with its innovative solution of ionized ozone water for polyhouse agriculture. This solution provided an effective and eco-friendly alternative for crop protection and growth enhancement, reducing dependency on chemical pesticides and fertilisers.

Dr MS Bhullar, director of extension education, expressed his delight at the achievement and said, “Chematico Technologies has demonstrated the immense potential of innovation in agriculture. We are immensely proud of their success.”

PABI principal investigator Dr TS Riar said, “Chematico Technologies has set a new benchmark by offering a technology that not only enhances productivity but also promotes environmental sustainability.”

PABI co-principal investigator Dr Poonam Sachdev stated, “Chematico Technologies’ success is a proud moment for PABI and a motivation for budding agripreneurs. The recognition at IIT Mandi reaffirms the critical role of PABI in nurturing startups that address real-world problems.”