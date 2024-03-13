Ludhiana: PAU two-day Kisan Mela kicks off today

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus on Wednesday was all decked up to welcome the farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states for the Kisan Mela, set to take off on Thursday. Live demonstrations will be given on surface seeding of wheat, zero tillage in maize and wheat, surface drip irrigation and fertigation in maize and sunflower. (HT Photo)

Around 300 stalls have been put up to educate farmers about new crop varieties, latest technologies in agriculture, horticulture, agricultural engineering, basic sciences and community science. The farmers’ fair is being held from March 14 to 15.

Among new crop varieties, fair will showcase Pusa Basmati 1847 of basmati, DKC 9144 and Bioseed 9788 of maize, J 1008 of fodder maize, PCB 167 of bajra and diverse varieties of fruit and vegetable crops.

Live demonstrations will be given on surface seeding of wheat, zero tillage in maize and wheat, surface drip irrigation and fertigation in maize and sunflower, nursery raising techniques, nutrition garden model, tractor operated seeder for mat type paddy nursery and spraying system along with unmanned aerial vehicle drone.

Further, the demonstrations include biogas generation from paddy straw (dry fermentation), paddy straw bale geyser for heating water, large-scale fixed dome type biogas plants for dairy farmers and solar cooker with two reflectors for faster cooking.

The routes of stalls have been issued. The fruit plants, including Kinnow, PAU Kinnow 1, Daisy, Lemon, Sweet Orange, Grapefruit, Guava, Amla, Ber, Papaya and Mango can be purchased from fruit science department stall, which has been put up near the orchards, opposite College of Community Science.

Flowers, including annuals and ornamental will be sold at nursery of floriculture and landscaping department near gate number 2; and stall of department near the petrol pump.

Biofertilisers, vinegar-carbonated beverages and Kombucha will be available at the seed farm and microbiology department stall. The seeds of cereal and pulses crops as well as vegetable seed kits and seedlings will be available at seed farm.

Besides, nursery of medicinal, shade trees and traditional trees of the state will be available at forestry and natural resources stall.

The processed products, including multigrain flour, pickles, ready-to-use fruit juice, fruit squashes and flaxseed cookies will be available at department of food science and technology stall in mela ground. Farm literature will be sold at four places, including mela ground, outside the Communication Centre near Farmers’ Service Centre, outside the old building of Communication Centre and at the seed farm.