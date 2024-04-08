 Ludhiana: Pay extra for AC classroom, school mgmt tells parents - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Pay extra for AC classroom, school mgmt tells parents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2024 05:18 AM IST

One of the parents said, although the school has assured of fair fee hike, still parents are required to pay a monthly maintenance fee with an extra charge for air conditioners, if they want their children to avail the facility

A meeting between BCM Arya Senior Secondary School authorities and parents was conducted on Monday regarding the school fee hike.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi and parents interacting with BCM school authorities in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
MLA Gurpreet Gogi and parents interacting with BCM school authorities in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In a two hour meeting, the issue of fee hike more than the prescribed limit of 8% by Punjab education department was discussed. One of the parents said, although the school has assured of fair fee hike, still parents are required to pay a monthly maintenance fee with an extra charge for air conditioners, if they want their children to avail the facility.

School secretary Vijay Sayal said the parents need to pay additional charges to avail benefits of infrastructure developments in the school. Others would attend the pre-renovated classrooms.

The parents of students of Bahadur Chand Munjal (BCM) Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, had protested on April 4, alleging the school of steep hike in fees for the new academic session.

Parents had claimed that as compared to previous academic session, the annual fee has been hiked by almost 40% for air conditioned setup of kindergarten classes. Also, the books recommended by school are available only at a single book store which charges exorbitant prices. The frequent changes in school uniform poses an extra financial burden on them, added parents.

Principal Anuja Kaushal said, “The issue has been amicably resolved in the meeting and the management has sorted out things with the parents.”

The meeting to resolve the concerned issue was conducted by school authorities with parents and Ludhiana West member of legislative assembly (MLA) Gurpreet Gogi.

Gogi said the issue was taken into consideration by school management which assured the parents of fair fee hike. He also highlighted the infrastructure development of the institution due to which the parents were charged extra.

