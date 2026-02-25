Ludhiana: PESCO employee, 2 inmates held for smuggling drug, mobile phones

Police have unearthed a drug and mobile phone supply racket operating inside Ludhiana Central Jail, allegedly with the involvement of a Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) employee. Three persons — two inmates and a staff member — have been arrested, police said, adding that narcotic powder, mobile phones and tobacco were recovered during the operation. The inmates were taken into custody for further interrogation. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as inmates Satvinder Singh alias Sajan and Ricky, along with PESCO employee Manpreet Singh. Acting on information provided by jail authorities, police registered an FIR at Division No. 7 police station on the statement of Assistant Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar.

According to the complaint, on February 22 around 7.15 am, Vijay Kumar was patrolling near the grinding area when two inmates were spotted heading towards the gallows yard. Both were lodged in connection with cases under the NDPS Act. Suspecting foul play, Head Warder Narinderpal Sharma stopped them for questioning and a search was conducted.

During the search, 30 grams of suspected narcotic powder packed in separate packets was recovered from Ricky’s trouser pocket. Two mobile phones were also seized. The inmates were taken into custody for further interrogation.

During questioning, they allegedly revealed that PESCO employee Manpreet Singh would throw prohibited items from outside the jail premises. The contraband was reportedly buried near the gallows yard and later retrieved from the location indicated by him.

Acting on the disclosure, police dug up soil near a wall in the gallows yard and recovered 1,400 grams of tobacco packed in multiple packets. Following the recovery, Manpreet Singh was arrested.

Investigating officer ASI Dinesh Kumar said a case under Sections 22, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others were involved.