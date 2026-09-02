Ludhiana: Player hurt as referee dispute sparks brawl at judo tourney

A district-level judo tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium descended into chaos on Tuesday after a dispute over the referee during a match allegedly turned into a physical fight, leaving a player injured. The incident led to a major commotion at the stadium, with police also being called to the spot. The incident led to a major commotion at the stadium, with police being called to the spot. (HT File)

The incident reportedly took place during the finals involving player Gautam Sharma. According to Gautam’s family, the referee was changed during the match and the person who entered the field was allegedly associated with the opposing player. The family objected to the change, claiming it could affect the fairness of the bout.

The situation allegedly escalated after the objection, with an argument breaking out between the referee and Gautam’s coach, Sanjeev. Gautam’s elder brother, Varun Sharma, who was present at the venue, reportedly intervened and questioned the decision. The family alleged that the referee slapped Varun during the confrontation.

They alleged that Gautam was attacked on his forehead with a sharp object during the ensuing scuffle, causing an injury that required two stitches. The incident led to a major commotion at the stadium, with police also being called to the spot.

Gautam’s family said they approached the police after the incident.

Following the incident, the family submitted a written complaint to the police commissioner, seeking a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible. They have also sought examination of CCTV footage from Guru Nanak Stadium to establish what happened during the final and identify those involved in the alleged assault.

The victim’s side has also alleged that the confrontation may have been linked to an earlier dispute at a tournament in Jalandhar involving coaching and training issues. They claimed the previous disagreement may have contributed to the confrontation during the Ludhiana event.

Judo coach at Guru Nanak Stadium, Praween Thakur, said the player represented BVM School, Sector 32, and alleged that his elder brother had been present at the venue and started abusing the coach appointed by the Sports Authority of India. “At one point, the coach lost his temper and slapped the elder brother, following which the fight escalated and other people also became involved,” he said.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO at Division number 8 police station, stated that they received information about some scuffle between the participants, but they did not receive any written complaint. The police will take action according to the complaint.