The 74th Senior Punjab Basketball Championship for men and women began Gureh village on Monday, in memory of the late Sardar Gurdial Singh Malhi, who was awarded Arjuna award and a revered figure in the community. The tournament, which celebrates his contributions to basketball, showcased intense matches on its opening day. Ludhiana players shine as 74th basketball tourney begins

This year’s championship has attracted 22 teams, with 11 teams competing in each category.

In the men’s section, Ludhiana district defeated Fatehgarh Sahib with a commanding score of 60-41 and Sangrur emerged victorious over Patiala in a high-scoring game, winning 83-68.

In the women’s section, Ludhiana district continued their dominance, defeating Patiala 51-31 in a decisive match. Fatehgarh Sahib clinched a nail-biting victory against Mansa, with a narrow 50-49 win.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Navneet Singh Bains, IPS, SSP Ludhiana rural, as the chief guest. He applauded the athletes for their dedication and emphasised the importance of sports in fostering unity and discipline. Other prominent dignitaries included Parminder Singh Heer, SP Jagraon and an international basketball player, Varinder Singh Khosla, DSP Dakha, Navjot Singh Maan, Sarpanch, Veerpal Singh Maan, Former Sarpanch, and community leaders Jarnail Singh, Jasmail Singh and Narinderpal Singh.

The final matches are scheduled on Thursday.