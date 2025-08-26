Ludhiana: Players showcase talent in school games

The third phase of the 69th District-Level School Games for boys and girls under-14, 17 and 19 began on Monday across multiple venues in the district, drawing spirited participation from school teams representing different zones of Ludhiana. Players in action during an event in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Table tennis matches for boys in all three age groups were held at Hindi Putri Pathshala, Khanna. Khanna Zone secured third place in the under-14 category, Ludhiana-1 zone finished third in the under-17 group, while Khanna zone girls clinched third position in under-19.

In combat sports, the boxing competitions for under-17 and under-19 girls kicked off at Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, Khanna, while Sacred Soul Convent Senior Secondary School, Dhandra, hosted freestyle wrestling for under-14 girls. Armanpreet Kaur clinched gold in the 30-kg category while Princi Gupta took silver. In 33-kg, Harjot Kaur won the first place, followed by Janvi Sharma. The 36-kg category gold went to Sukhman Bhopal with silver to Bhumika Kapoor. In 39 kg, Prabhjot Kaur bagged the top spot, with Yashna and Kirti securing the next positions. Other winners included Jia Patel (42 kg), Navroop Kaur (46 kg), Dimpy (50 kg), Yashika Sharma (58 kg) and Harmandeep Kaur (62 kg), with each weight category witnessing closely fought contests.

The district-level Taekwondo tournament also commenced at BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar. In the under-14 girls’ category, Prabhjot from BCM School, Dugri, bagged gold, Shruti of BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, took silver, while Anya of Alpine Wood School and Manya of BVMm Udham Singh Nagar, settled for bronze.

Other disciplines, including Wushu, Badminton, Kurash and more also saw matches begin across different schools. However, district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh said continuous rainfall forced the postponement of outdoor events such as kho-kho, kabaddi, cricket and football, which will now be played in the next phase.