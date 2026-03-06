Ludhiana: Plots meant for EWS put on open e-auction, LIT draws criticism

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has come under sharp criticism for putting 40-square-yard plots reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS) on open e-auction, allowing anyone to bid despite the plots being meant exclusively for poor families. As many as 12 such plots were listed for e-auction at a reserve price of ₹60,000 for which Thursday was the last day. The 40-square-yard plots meant for EWS in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Residents say the move defeats the objective of providing affordable housing to the weaker sections of society. “These plots were meant for poor families who cannot afford land in the open market. If the Trust sells them through open bidding, only financially stronger buyers will benefit,” said Ashish, a resident of the area.

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar scheme of the Trust includes more than 1,000 EWS plots. As per the scheme layout, around 500 plots are located in G Block and nearly 502 plots in E Block. However, residents claim that only a limited number of plots were allotted (at ₹269 per sq yard, amounting to ₹10,760) to eligible beneficiaries in the initial years, while hundreds remained unallotted.

Instead of allotting the remaining plots to deserving families under the EWS quota, the Trust has now reportedly decided to sell them through the e-auction route.

Social activist Arvind Sharma termed the decision “highly questionable” and alleged that officials have conveniently pushed aside the rules meant to safeguard the interests of the poor.

“The EWS category exists for a reason. It is meant to ensure that low-income families also get an opportunity to own a small plot. By opening the auction to everyone, the Trust is effectively denying this right to the poor,” said an Sharma.

Another city resident, advocate Gaganpreet Singh, said, “This is sheer violation of rules. How can the LIT auction the plots meant for EWS category? I will file a petition before the high court.”

Residents have also pointed out that the Trust failed to explain why the plots remained unallotted for years despite there being a large demand for affordable housing in the city. The sudden move to auction the plots has therefore triggered suspicion among citizens.

Residents say that EWS plots form a critical component of planned housing schemes and are meant to promote inclusive urban development. Any deviation from the original policy requires proper justification and adherence to government guidelines.

Citizens have demanded that the authorities review the decision of the Trust.

When contacted, estate officer Harinder Singh Chahal said that he would check the guidelines related to such plots. He was tight-lipped when asked why and how the LIT decided to include EWS plots under e-auction.