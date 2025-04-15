Ludhiana plunged into darkness as 400 streetlights vanish in 6 months

A shocking revelation of civic negligence has come to light in Ludhiana, as over 400 street lights have mysteriously disappeared across the city in the past six months. This blatant lapse in basic civic amenities has exposed serious deficiencies in the municipal corporation’s (MC) infrastructure maintenance, leaving residents in several areas grappling with darkness and escalating safety concerns, particularly during night hours. A damaged light pole on Southern Bypass Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Information obtained from the MC office reveals a staggering influx of over 150 complaints daily concerning faulty or non-functional street lights. Despite this overwhelming volume of grievances, tangible improvements remain elusive for many parts of the city.

“It’s more than just an inconvenience; it’s a grave safety hazard,” lamented Raju, a resident of Focal Point. “We’ve witnessed several incidents of theft and accidents occurring on these unlit stretches.”

Responding to mounting criticism and repeated pleas from industrialists and local residents, particularly in the Focal Point area which has witnessed a surge in theft incidents attributed to the lack of lighting, MC officials have finally announced a plan to install 1,650 new street lights in the locality.

However, the perplexing disappearance of the previously installed lights remains a significant concern. Authorities have yet to provide a satisfactory explanation for the vanishing act of hundreds of lights, nor have they outlined any strategies for their recovery or replacement in the affected areas.

Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer at MC, stated, “Hundreds of street lights have been stolen in recent months from Focal Point, Tajpur road, the area behind the MC Zone D office, and the Southern Bypass. We have lodged a police complaint regarding these thefts. Furthermore, an estimated cost of ₹4 crore has been allocated for the installation of 1,650 new street lights in Focal Point.”

Civic activists have voiced strong concerns over the potential misuse of public funds and the apparent lack of accountability. “This is taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” asserted Kuldeep Khair, an activist. “The Corporation owes the public a clear explanation as to how such a substantial number of lights could simply vanish.”

The MC has also established a helpline number to receive complaints about faulty and missing street lights, with approximately 200 complaints currently pending with the department.

While MC authorities maintain that efforts are underway to enhance lighting infrastructure across Ludhiana, citizens continue to demand immediate and effective measures to restore essential services and ensure more robust supervision of vital civic assets.