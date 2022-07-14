Drive against drug menace: Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation
To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies.
A large number of police personnel carried out search operations in the houses of habitual offenders who are suspected to be involved in anti-social activities.
Sharma said that the main purpose of the operation was to keep check on those involved in illegal activities and appealed to residents of the city to support police in curbing the drug menace.
He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number ‘78370-18501’ and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it. He said the response has been encouraging and they been receiving information on illegal activities from residents across the city.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Atam Nagar constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, also accompanied the police team during the search operation.
Chhina courts controversy
However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, was rattled over not being informed about the police search operation. Chhina, in a video which has gone viral, questioned assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav regarding why the constituency’s MLA was not informed before a search was carried out in the area. .
Later, both Yadav and Chhina were seen visiting the colonies in the south constituency.
Congress was quick to take a jibe at the episode and accused Chhina of interfering in police investigation.
Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, who had contested assembly elections from Atam Nagar on Congress ticket against Chhina, said that AAP leaders were using the police search operation to hog petty publicity.
“It is now in public domain how rudely Chhina spoke to the official for not informing her about the search operation. It is sad that publicity hungry AAP leaders are arm-twisting the police publicly. Power has gone to their heads and one AAP leader or the other is getting involved in a controversy every other day,” said Cheema.
Meanwhile, Chhina countered the claims of Cheema and said that it was the culture of Congress leaders to threaten police and bureaucrats when they were in power and that is the reason why people voted them out of power. “We are here to serve people and try to rid the menace of drugs from the state, the ugly legacy left behind by Congress and SAD,” said Chhina.
-
Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action
Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees. In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city.
-
Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv
Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on 'Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day' on Wednesday. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.
-
Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%. “Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
-
NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power
Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23. The achievement comes close to last year's success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways.
-
Ludhiana: Cultural programme to be held on Independence Day after 2 years
The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants. Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics