Ludhiana: Police impersonator who extorted money from govt officials held

The Sadar police have arrested a man for posing as a police inspector posted in vigilance bureau and extorting money from employees of various government departments. The accused has been identified as Harmandeep Singh, 30, of Ishar Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The police also recovered police uniform and car from his possession. The accused had put up a police tag of the windshield of his car to influence people.

According to police, the accused was active for the past five months and had duped several people.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP - City 2) Dev Singh said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off on Thursday that the accused involved in threatening people and extorting money by impersonating as a vigilance bureau officer was active in the area.

The police arrested the accused near the sub-registrar office in Gill village when he was crossing from the area.

The ADCP added that the accused often visited various government offices to threaten employees to extort money from them. During investigation, the police found that the accused had extorted ₹ 10,000 from an employee of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The accused, posing as a vigilance bureau inspector, had approached an employees stating that a trap was laid for their arrest, but he can save him if he gives him ₹10,000. The employee had given him the money to avoid action.

Further, the ADCP added that the police are suspecting his involvement in more such cases, which is being verified.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Guriqbal Singh said that they are verifying from where the accused had procured the police uniform, police belt and name plate.

A case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing grab or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC is registered against him.

Besides the uniform and a car, the police also recovered a police recruitment guide from his possession. The accused told police that he wanted to join the police department, but failed to do so. Later, he procured a police uniform and started posing as an inspector.