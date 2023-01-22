Ludhiana police raids restaurant, recover 8 hookahs

The Sarabha Nagar police conducted a raid at a restaurant in Sukhmani Enclave, South city road for allegedly serving hookahs among the customers, including minors.

The police have recovered 8 hookahs, 20 packs of hookah flavours, 11 hookah pipes and one coal burner from the restaurant.

The police have booked Robin Bhalla, owner of the place and Om Sharma, manager, of the restaurant.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the police received information that the accused serve hookah among the customers, including minors.

The police conducted a raid at the restaurant and caught the staff red handed among the customers.

The ADCP added that a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, sections 6, 7, 20 and 24 of the Tobacco Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Sarabha Nagar.

He said that the commissioner of police has also imposed a ban on serving hookahs.

In the order, the commissioner stated that any hotel, bar, or parlour found serving hookahs will be dealt with strictly, and cases will be registered against the owners.

Aggarwal said that it had come to his notice that illegal hookah bars were operating in the city where hookahs containing tobacco and chemicals were being served.

Earlier, in November 2022, the police had initiated a drive against hookahs. The police had conducted nine raids in the city including the chain of Chaurasia Pan shops. The police had arrested at least eight accused and recovered 19 hookahs and other contrabands from their shops.