Ludhiana: Political interference alleged in slip in distribution, DC marks probe

The district administration has ordered an inquiry following allegations that "unofficial slips" are being distributed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, allegedly as a prerequisite for residents to obtain the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) health insurance cards. Congress councillor Bhatti said he raised the matter with Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to the city on Friday.

AAP district In-charge Jatinder Khangura clarified that the slips were being handed out by youth club volunteers to assist residents in availing the scheme and insisted that the slips were not mandatory. “Our volunteers are only helping people fill forms and access the scheme; no one is being forced to submit these slips,” he said.

However, Congress councillor from Ward No. 26, Gaurav Bhatti, alleged that the slips were being used to gather voter ID details and phone numbers, claiming political motives ahead of next year’s assembly elections. He said residents were being told that the MMSY cards would be issued at Common Service Centres (CSCs) only upon submission of the slip. Bhatti further alleged that a CSC in his area was shut down after issuing a health card without the AAP slip, and other operators were reportedly being pressured to demand slips, causing long queues and inconvenience to residents.

Bhatti said he raised the matter with Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to the city on Friday. According to the councillor, the minister acknowledged the slips had a purpose and said government officials would be deployed to issue them, though he did not clarify the specific purpose.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that the complaint had been marked to the Civil Surgeon for a report. He said the administration is strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. “If anyone feels there is any discrimination or bias, they may send details to our nodal officer. We will take appropriate action against the concerned,” he added.

The inquiry will examine whether the slips are officially authorised and whether any undue pressure was exerted on CSC operators or applicants. Congress representatives have framed the issue as potential misuse of a welfare scheme for political publicity, while the AAP maintains that volunteers were only facilitating the scheme’s implementation.