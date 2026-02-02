Ludhiana: Power connection requests jump nearly threefold, say officials

Just two months after the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) did away with the requirement of a no objection certificate (NOC) for providing electricity connections in unauthorised colonies, the department has witnessed a staggering surge in applications. Reportedly, the department has received over 10,053 applications in Ludhiana and its adjoining areas with 7,176 reported solely from Ludhiana city till December. Under the new rules, PSPCL allows electricity connections in unapproved or unauthorised colonies. (HT Photo)

According to official data, the district saw 6,677 applications in December alone, compared to 2,823 in October, marking one of the fastest jumps in recent months.

The West Circle which comprises posh localities recorded the highest number of applications at 3,689. Following closely, the East Circle, home to industrial hubs including Focal Point, Sunder Nagar, Estate, City Centre, and CMC divisions received 3,487 applications. The Suburban Circle accounted for 1,478 applications while Khanna Circle, catering to Ludhiana’s rural belts recorded 1,399.

The surge comes in the wake of a policy revision issued on November 17. Under the new rules, PSPCL allows electricity connections in unapproved or unauthorised colonies. Earlier, applicants were required to submit an NOC, regularisation certificate, or an approved building plan from authorities like the municipal corporation or GLADA.

Officials noted that many plot owners began construction immediately after registry without securing approvals, only to approach PSPCL later for electricity connections, a process that could not be accommodated under the earlier rules. To address this, the department now grants connections upon submission of a simple undertaking stating that electricity supply may be disconnected if the building is later declared illegal by the government or any competent authority.

Chief engineer Jagdev Hans said “The residents should take advantage of the waiver and apply directly for new electricity connections at PSPCL offices, instead of approaching private agents. The new policy has streamlined the process. It will also help in curbing power thefts across the city.”