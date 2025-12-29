Search
Ludhiana: Power supply hit for two hours after car rams into electric pole on Lohara road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 06:40 am IST

A high speed car crashed into an electric pole near Bapu Market on Lohara Road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping the power supply to several surrounding localities for nearly two hours.

The collision immediately disrupted electricity supply to Kunti Nagar and several residential colonies located along Lohara Road, leaving residents without power during the night. (HT Photo)
The force of the impact uprooted the pole and damaged overhead 11 kV high voltage cables, plunging the area into darkness during the late night hours. No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to officials, the accident occurred at around 1.55 am on Sunday when the car rammed into an electric pole, allegedly due to low visibility caused by dense fog. The collision immediately disrupted electricity supply to Kunti Nagar and several residential colonies located along Lohara Road, leaving residents without power during the night.

Jagjit Singh, additional SDO of the Janta Nagar Division, said the power department received an alert regarding the outage at around 1.55 am. Soon after receiving the alarm, we rushed an emergency team to the spot to initiate restoration of disrupted power supply.

Singh added that the damaged pole and snapped high voltage cables posed a serious risk of further tripping and power fluctuations in the area. “The incident hampered the power supply in Kunti Nagar and several colonies on Lohara Road. To ensure quick relief to residents, we restored the supply by 3.35 am by shifting the electrical load to alternate feeders,” he said.

However, due to darkness and safety concerns, the damaged pole could not be replaced immediately. “Since it was late at night and visibility was poor, the replacement work was taken up after Sunday morning. The pole was finally replaced by around 4 pm,” Singh said, adding that failure to replace the pole could have led to repeated tripping of high voltage lines and further disruptions.

Singh further noted that as Sunday was a non-working day, the department has not yet assessed the total damage caused to the electrical infrastructure. “We will estimate the losses once routine operations resume on Monday. Additionally, we will also write to the police department to initiate further legal formalities related to the incident,” he said.

