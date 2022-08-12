Ludhiana | PPCB chief asks MC to expedite upgrade of STPs
Inspecting the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the municipal corporation (MC) in Bhattian area, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Adarsh Pal Vig found untreated sewage flowing into Sutlej river.
The inspection was conducted during his visit to the city on Wednesday and the MC was directed to expedite the work to upgrade the STPs to reduce pollution in the river.
The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) officials apprised the chairperson that two STPs were installed at Bhattian— one with 111 MLD capacity based on UASB technology and the other with 50 MLD capacity based on SBR technology. The 111 MLD plant is being upgraded under the project to clean the Buddha Nullah. The effluent after being treated is discharged directly into Sutlej river near Kasabad village.
It was found that partially treated effluent from the 111 MLD plant was flowing into the river. The chairperson also visited the confluence point in Kasabad village.
The PPCB officials said directions were issued to the MC to upgrade the STP at the earliest else action would also be taken against the civic body, if they failed to make improvements in the coming time.
Meanwhile, the MC officials said the existing STPs were already being upgraded and the new plants were also being established under the project to clean the Buddha Nullah. The work was going on at a fast pace, the officials said.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
-
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics