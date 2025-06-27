Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Ludhiana: Priest arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 27, 2025 06:24 AM IST

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter had gone near the religious shrine in the area around 5 pm on June 24, as part of her usual evening routine with other children

The Ludhiana Rural police have arrested a man serving as a granthi (priest) at a religious shrine in Sidhwan Bet on the charges of raping an 11-year-old girl, when she was there to pay obeisance on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Dugri.

After coming home, the girl told her mother that the priest at the shrine had sexually assaulted her. (HT Photo)
After coming home, the girl told her mother that the priest at the shrine had sexually assaulted her. (HT Photo)

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter had gone near the religious shrine in the area around 5 pm on June 24, as part of her usual evening routine with other children.

After coming home, the girl told her mother that the priest at the shrine had sexually assaulted her. Terrified by the incident, she fled through a different exit and hurried back home, where she broke down and narrated the ordeal to her mother.

Following this, the victim’s mother registered a case under Section 62 and Section 64 of the BNS, along with Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station, and the accused was arrested the same day.

Confirming the arrest, SHO Heera Singh said, “Based on the victim’s mother’s statement, we immediately registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.”

